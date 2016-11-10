When considering birth control options, the responsibility is usually on the female to take control of contraception, leaving men with one option – condoms. Recent clinical trials may beckon a new era in which men and women take equal responsibility of birth control. The study involved 350 men who were given injections of hormones to lower their sperm count, whilst also counteracting the effect of a drop in the hormone, testosterone.

The participants of the trial were given a combination of the hormones progestogen and testosterone, the first to switch off sperm production by affecting the pituitary gland and the latter to help reduce the impact of the progestogen on their natural testosterone levels.

At first, the participants used a combination of birth control methods alongside the new jab as part of the initial phase. Afterwards, the study went into its “efficacy phase” where the men relied on the jabs (given every two months) alone. Despite the treatment being nearly 96 per cent effective in the trial and only four pregnancies occurring, it was not without some serious side effects which caused 20 men to withdraw from the study and the whole trial being concluded earlier than planned.

Some side effects included depression, acne, and increased libido causing scientists to cease enrolling new participants onto the trial in 2011. A total of 1,491 incidents were reported during the trial, although 39 percent were not considered to be linked with the hormone injections, including one suicide and a man whose heartbeat became fast and irregular after he stopped taking the injections. Nonetheless, three quarters of the men said they would continue using the contraceptive jab if they could.

It’s not difficult to see why the participants would want a viable male contraceptive jab either. This trial showed a success rate of nearly 96 percent, which is similar to the female combined pill and superior to condoms, which are only 82 percent effective. A male contraceptive could potentially share some of the responsibility of birth control and the scientists behind the trial hope to modify the treatment to ensure that it can be made safe.

Richard Anderson, the author of the study and a professor of clinical reproductive science, said: “The results provide us with confidence that this can be done”, suggesting that the hormones could not be given in a pill as the liver would quickly metabolise them, but they are considering whether they could be delivered via a gel rubbed onto the chest every day.

Not everyone agrees that a male contraceptive using hormones is the best way forward. Sarah Jones, a reader in pharmacology at the University of Wolverhampton, doubted whether the side effects could be conquered as all similar attempts have produced too many side effects. However, there is no denying that this study has provided a significant leap forward in the development of a male contraceptive. The results are very promising, suggesting that this treatment could be improved in the future.