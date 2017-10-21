It’s that time of year again.

The time of year that has us all finding our feet, settling (back) into university life, wondering how exactly 10 months of the year have gone by already. It’s the time of year that has most of us wishing for summer again, as the temperature outside becomes a little less forgiving; and the time of year, of course, to discuss the designated month the UK has to talk about Black History.

Akyaaba Addai Sebo, with the aid of the London Strategic Policy Unit, first established UK Black History Month in 1987, in the midst of the socio-political dynamism of Thatcherite Britain. Addai-Sebo, and others who contributed to Black History Month’s founding, sought to not only raise the visibility of the achievements of the Black African diaspora, but to instil a greater sense of pride and self-esteem in the children of the decade; and subsequent decades that followed, who struggled to see themselves reflected positively, or at all, in the education system and, by extension, within wider British society.

‘Self pride is the catalyst for achievement and there is no greater “truth” than knowing yourself’ Akyaaba Addai Sebo

My personal experience with Black History Month throughout my time in the British education system has been varied, and at times problematic. Although I love history and, to a certain extent, was privileged enough to have been raised in a home where every month was black history month, every October without fail I have been privy to everything: solely Americanised images of Black achievement despite Britain’s lengthy and significant relationship to those of the African diaspora within Britain, to less than educated arguments that ‘Black History Month is racist’.

Currently, I’m of the opinion that, as positive in application as it is to dedicate space and time to the achievements of those of the African diaspora, for tangible and sustainable change to be evident in our attitudes and practices, you can’t just dedicate months and weeks to people and decide that that’s enough. There needs to be a conscious choice to change and diversify the narrative.

This is precisely why it’s important to not only raise and discuss important questions of representation and diversity within our key institutions, to but challenge them too. Is it really enough to simply mention the prevalence of ‘dead white males’ in our curriculum and not take an active role in ensuring our education is de-colonised? Arguably, that’s another matter entirely.

Whilst we’re on the right track, we’re not there yet nor should we pretend we are, and we shouldn’t spend one month or a week unpacking these issues, only to put them back in a box after it’s time is over and leave them there until the following year.