Black Stone Cherry are a Southern rock band from Kentucky, USA, featuring lead singer and guitarist Chris Robertson, rhythm guitarist Ben Wells, drummer John Fred Young and bassist Jon Lawhon. Before the final night of the Experience Kentucky tour in Norwich, I had the chance to talk to Ben about his inspirations, their fans’ loyalty and what Black Stone Cherry have learned after being a band for more than ten years.

What’s the inspiration behind the name Black Stone Cherry?

When we started in 2001 we tossed around a bunch of different names…one of my buddies had come down to watch us practice, he had a box of cheap cigars and the brand was Black Stone. He had some cherry [flavoured] ones and we thought it was a cool name at the time.

When did you all decide to become a band?

It [the band] was born in 2001, and from that day forward we knew the chemistry we had together – we knew this was what we wanted to do.

What are your inspirations? Is there anyone in particular that made you want to be a guitar player?

My biggest inspiration is Elvis Presley, and then my favourite band is Aerosmith. I love guitar players like Jimi Hendrix. I would basically give it all to Elvis. That’s my biggest inspiration of all time.

What does this band mean to you?

It’s my life since 2001. This is something that we put our time and sacrifice into, we write music that we like and hope it transcends to other people. I’m very proud of everything we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished. The stories we’ve heard from fans about how our music has helped them is the ultimate payoff. It’s sense of pride and happiness – living the dream. It’s a bittersweet dream; you miss home, but you’re out here touring the world and playing for happy faces. It’s pretty awesome.

What do you think is the main thing you’ve learnt from being in a band for this long?

We’ve learnt so much. We’ve learnt you have to make mistakes to grow stronger. Not everything is handed to you in this business, you have to grow, you have to do it yourself and it’s important to make mistakes yourself. What not to do, that’s the biggest thing. Making your own mistakes and learning from them.

What is the main difference between your debut album and Kentucky?

Our debut album – we were 17 years old, so there’s a youthfulness there that you can’t recapture. That album [Black Stone Cherry] and Kentucky are the most alike because they were recorded in the same place, we did them both very “bare bones”. We didn’t overproduce it, just like we didn’t on the first one because we didn’t know what we were doing. I think there is a spirit that we have in Kentucky that we had before. Kentucky is a nod to our home state because we’re very proud of it.

On this tour, why did you decide to play smaller venues and play two sets, instead of having support bands?

Earlier this year we did a big arena tour, and this time we said let’s do something really special that we think our fans will appreciate. In arenas you need support bands, but in rooms like this you can really break down walls and have a more personal level between us and the audience, which was the inspiration behind the acoustic set – to play songs people haven’t heard us do. For our diehard fans they’re getting a full night of Black Stone Cherry. The fan feedback has been phenomenal […] it’s just a really good atmosphere.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

The only thing we do every night is say a group prayer and then we go on stage, otherwise we’re sitting around like this – we’re pretty boring people!

Are there any differences between crowds here and crowds in America?

There is an energy in the audiences here that (especially at the big festivals) is almost irreplaceable. Music is very much still a lifestyle here.

What’s the best and worst thing about touring?

The best thing is playing every night; there’s no way to replace that rush that you get from playing live. The worst part is missing your wife, kids, animals, pets, mum, dad.

What would you say is the best thing about your fans?

Their loyalty. There are people with tattoos, they have our names tattooed, there are people on this tour who have been to almost every single show. Their loyalty is very humbling, and I think our fans have stuck with us; that has been very remarkable and we love them for it.

When you’re not on tour, what do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to run – I go running every day when I’m home, hang out with my dogs, my wife. I’m a pretty chill guy, I do still play the guitar a lot, but when we’re home I like to not do a whole lot of anything!

What are your dogs called?

Henry and Clark. They’re two little Beagles, they’re great!

If Black Stone Cherry was a film, what would it be like?

Hmm…an action-drama – there’s a lot of energy in our band. We’re brothers, and sometimes we fight like brothers, but we also love like brothers. In the music business there’s always drama! So yeah, definitely action-drama.

If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?

I think it would be cool to be a dog, because I look at my dogs and I’m like, that would be awesome! I would just lay around and get spoilt all the time.

Black Stone Cherry will be touring the US in March and hope to be back in the UK with a new album in 2018.