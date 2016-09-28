The latest hype in indie-pop, Blossoms are a quintet of friends from Greater-Manchester’s Stockport. Consisting of frontman Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesizer), Charlie Salt (bass) and Joe Donovan (drums), the band took their infectious eighties-inspired guitar-pop to their sell-out show at the Waterfront on 27th September. Music Editor Alice Mortimer sat down with the band backstage before their headline set to talk about their huge, and ever increasing, industry successes.

Seconds after I take a seat amongst the boys in their dressing room, lead Tom Ogden receives an email to say that Blossoms have been nominated for an MTV EMA Award. The band discuss how that’s probably a ‘pretty big deal, actually’, but continue their pre-gig beers like it’s just another day at the office, asking who I write for: “Concrete”, “sounds like a solid name”, jokes bassist Charlie Salt.

Hey guys, welcome to Norwich! Have you gigged/visited here before?

Josh: We’ve played the Arts Centre before!

Charlie: The Owl Sanctuary, that was good. To be honest we haven’t done that much round here so it’s always a nice surprise that people know our stuff because we’re quite far away from home, but every time we’ve been here it’s been really good! We really like it here.

Joe: I did some shopping in Norwich today, it was nice. Went into Levis, only the cool places, of course…

Your self-titled debut album dropped in early August, going straight in at number one! How was this as an experience for you? Did you ever think after finishing the record – “yeah, that’s a number one album right there”?

Tom: We didn’t really focus on wanting it to be a number one album really. We knew we had something great and timeless, and we thought a lot of people would like it and our fans would really dig it. Top of the chart was just the cherry on top for what had already been such a great success. We believed it could get there…

Josh: It was surreal more than anything!

Tom: Yeah, although when you’re in the eye of the storm it’s less intense than how everyone else sees it, when your mum’s like “oh my god” and you’re just like ‘mum I’m going to Japan tomorrow I’m not really thinking about it… I just want to go to bed!’

You also supported The Stone Roses at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, this was before you’d even released your album! How was that and how did it come about?

Tom: He likes us, Ian Brown! Having the same management helps. It was at our tour manager’s birthday, and he just came over, tapped me on the shoulder, I was like ‘f*ckin’ hell’. He said “Alright mate, i’m Ian”, and I was like “Hi i’m Tom” and he said “I know, that’s why I’ve come to speak to ya”. Then he was like “I want you on one of our shows at the Etihad”

Charlie: Mani was in the corner as well, the bass player, and he was just like “stay suave, all ‘o ya, suave band!”

Tom: But it was surreal, me and Joe are huge Man City fans so supporting one of our favourite bands in our football team’s stadium was crazy mad.

In such a competitive industry, it’s often commented that there’s a pressure for guitar bands like yourselves to create something different, perhaps even experimental. Would you say you’ve ever felt this pressure, and have you actively tried to create a sound with its own stamp?

Tom: Fuck experimental. I don’t want to listen to a self-indulgent thing that’s 10 minutes long.

Joe: And when people start slapping meat and shit…

Tom: There’s a place for that and people do it, but we just come from a real background and we’re just producing what we’re proud of from the influences we’ve grown up listening to, and that’s come from a classic pop background.

Joe: I think from the other side of it we’re all quite competitive. The music industry is competitive like you said, and so you’ve got to have an edge about you.

Charlie: You can understand why big bands change their image slightly as their albums progress. You know, Arctic Monkeys have done it perfectly.

Tom: We’ve evolved from what we were two years ago but it was never like ‘let’s go and make something experimental’, it was all natural.

Josh: It’s vegan!

Let’s talk influences! There’s five of you – your music has a clear 80s pop-rock feel to it with its synth hooks. I spy some Arctic Monkeys, New Order, you’ve talked about ABBA before. Is this a collection of stuff you’ve all been listening to, or is there strands from what’s influenced each of you as individuals?

Joe: We’ve all got quite different tastes really…

Charlie: …but nothing too far away that it bleeds into this. Like Josh loves mad jazz music but it doesn’t really bleed, in does it?

Joe: I think the key influences that we all like are the important ones.

Charlie: We dip our toe individually into our own influences when we’re making music. Tom’s song-writing is very very classic pop writing.

Tom: But everyone’s into pop so it’s not like I’m trying to fight with people not into the songs I’m writing, because they like them. So we all like ABBA, but Josh loves ABBA. Things like that. Me and Joe love Oasis, the rest of the band like Oasis.

Many have been throwing you in with comparisons to pop chart-toppers The 1975 in the way that you’re both bands shaking up indie music and bringing back 80s electropop sounds. Just wondering what you make of this comparison?

Joe: Big northern 80s love!

Charlie: We’ve met Matt Healy. Their new album is not too dissimilar to some of the stuff we’ve done to be fair.

Tom: I think it’s quite an easy comparison to make. Like, you know, ‘they’re current’ so lets chuck them in the same mix.

Charlie: We like The 1975, we don’t really sound like them but…

Tom: They sound a lot more 80s than we do. We touch on the synth sounds, but our guitars have a bit more attitude!

Joe: We’ve jut got a little bit more of an edge I think!

Charlie: We come from a similar background to them as well, doing all the little toilet venues of the UK to start with…

Tom: I love how he doesn’t give a fuck. Have you read his NME interview? Amazing

You guys have huge pride for your hometown of Stockport, and despite all your successes you’ve always bought it back home! What advice have to got for our local bands trying to branch out? You’re very active on social media, do you feel platforms such as twitter have helped you grow a fan-base?

Joe: Don’t pay to play gigs. Paying to play is shit.

Charlie: Never sell tickets for a promoter.

Joe: Yeah, that’s their fucking job!

Charlie: You’ll just end up playing to your mum, your dad and your mates every week.

Joe: And social media is just one of those things, you know, in this day and age!

Tom: We’ve been less active the busier we’ve got, but there’s loads of bands we know who just don’t do it at all and they need to. You want to show a bit of your personalities as well.

Charlie: Yeah, there’s a lot of bands that are afraid to use social media, but it can actually help you quite a lot, it has done for us.

You’ve just started your UK tour, what’s next?!

Tom: More touring!

Joe: America, Canada, Europe, back into the UK, back out again.

Tom: This tour has been great, and these are like the smaller shows. Tonight will be fun!

