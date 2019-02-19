Police have issued a statement to say a body has been recovered from UEA lake this afternoon.

Norfolk Police said, “while formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of 25-year-old Nick Sadler who was reported missing from the city on Thursday 7 February 2019.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Mr Sadler’s next of kin have been informed and that the death is being treated as unexplained, but Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services were seen on campus from approximately 09:00am this morning. This followed alleged reports that a man was captured on UEA CCTV by the lake at 04:30am on 8 February 2019, the same day Mr Sadler was reported missing.

A specialist police dive team from Nottinghamshire were called to assist in the search of the lake this morning. An emergency ambulance appeared on scene at approximately midday.

Student Support Services (SSS) are also continuing to hold one-to-one sessions for those affected, which can be booked in advance via the SSS reception.

The University is providing open group drop-in session scheduled for Thursday (21 February) between 1pm-2pm, taking place in the Counselling Annex Group Room.

The sessions are available to everyone and do not need to be booked in advance.

To contact them, either call 01603 592761 or email studentsupport@uea.ac.uk.