If you are a Neil Gaiman fan like me, you will probably know about his latest offering. If not, let me enlighten you. Mr Gaiman is the author of such wonders as Coraline, Stardust and American Gods. He’s a fantastic curly-haired genius, and he writes some of the most vivid adult fantasy that you can find anywhere. But I digress. Last week, Gaiman’s Norse Mythology was released, and I managed to devour it in a single night. This re-telling of his favourite childhood Norse tales prove just how little we know about these fantastic legends.

You may have seen Thor at the cinema, perhaps half taken in the peripheral characters, but when you read Gaiman’s short tales, you begin to realise how alien this Norse landscape is to us. Each short story is filled with the ancient voices of a thousand years ago, and it feels as though this might mark the resurgence of Odin and Asgard. Someone tell the Greeks to step aside, it’s time to raise your flagon of mead and march into Valhalla.