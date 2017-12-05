Some of those living alongside the Irish border “go to bed in Northern Ireland and have their breakfast in the Republic of Ireland,” one resident living near the land boundary told Sky News earlier this week. This is, in part, why the discussions between the Irish and UK governments over the fate of the border in a post-Brexit landscape is so fraught.

Both countries have recognised that there cannot be a hard border, which means physical infrastructure and customs posts, but this has been thrown into doubt as the UK prepares to leave the EU in spring 2019.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government presently intends that the UK will leave the EU’s single market and customs union. This means that the land boundary between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will become the external border for the EU’s single market and customs union.

However, the new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wants to see Northern Ireland continue to abide by EU legislation and for goods to