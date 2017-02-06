Board games, as everyone has experienced, can be tiresome. Some of the classics can last multiple hours or even days in the case of a ferociously battled game of Monopoly. Even games such as Trivia Pursuit, which has the potential to end in around 20 minutes, can easily span an entire afternoon if no one is on fact-answering form. The problem with this is that the games have no fixed end point, if planned correctly most board games could theoretically go on forever, with never-ending terms and a slow escalation of madness.

This in turn creates the problem of people being put off games. If you suggest to friends that a game of Risk is the perfect thing to kill a few hours, many of those friends would turn you down in fear of devoting a potential day and a half to the cause of trying to dominate the world. Even then it will probably end in a stalemate. There is also the issue of games that promise false hope. Cards Against Humanity (C.A.H) is won when someone reaches x number of wins, if people keep playing, then eventually someone must win, right? Well yes, but when the goal is 10 and all 6 players have won 9 rounds each, at some point over the last 54 rounds the game probably lost a large portion of its enjoyment.

It seems no matter what, games can be dragged out – sapping fun and time in the process. Blitz versions are of course an option. Speeding up the start of long games such as Monopoly help keep the pace going at a high tempo, a probably shaved at least 30 minutes off of a single game. Even these have the potential to turn into another long session though, with the impending deadlock waiting to develop. Because of this issue being a reoccurrence in most games I would characterise it as the largest issue that faces board game lovers everywhere, and so it must be quelled.

There is hope though. There are games that have to end quickly. These aren’t common, due to how most games are designed for tactics and thus need time in order to deploy the various strategies, but they do exist. A fine example of this is Tsuro. The objective of this game is to create a path on the board using the tiles provided. The board is only so large though, meaning even if all the players some how managed to make it to placement of the final piece, the game ends there.This results in each game only lasting around 15 minutes (at max). This is the goldilocks time frame for quick board games. It can be used just once as a quick one off or as a few rounds. The previously mentioned long games can’t shorten their playtime, and games like C.A.H are too short to simply play one round. So if you are afraid to commit yourself to a board game, maybe get a time-limited one like Tsuro.