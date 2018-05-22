The boss of UEA’s student union has left the organisation, it can be revealed.

An email sent to all UEASU staff on Monday said Jim Dickinson, who headed the SU since 2013 “no longer works for the SU”.

Concrete understands his departure follows a meeting of the union’s board of trustees.

When contacted, a spokesperson said the confidential nature of the meeting prevented sharing of the minutes.

The SU has committed to uploading minutes from the meetings, however, the Trustee Board documents page on the SU website has not been updated since September 2017.

The email said the SU would start recruiting for his replacement “as soon as possible”.

Chair of the UEASU Board of Trustees India Edwards said: “UEASU would like to thank Jim for his years of service and contribution to our SU. We wish him all the best for the next stage of his journey. Toby Cunningham, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, will be acting as Chief of Staff in the interim.”

Mr Dickinson was also contacted but refused to comment.