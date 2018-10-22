The UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), dubbed Brexit, has continued to dominate headlines these past two weeks, so Concrete is here to give you your succinct guide to everything that has happened.

As negotiations between the UK and EU on their future relationship after Britain leaves on 29th March 2019 has unfolded, there have been frequent changes to the tone of these talks. After a rise in tensions at the EU summit in Salzburg, post-conference relationships continued to sour with UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt comparing the EU to the Soviet Union. EU Council President Donald Tusk described these comments as insulting.

However, EU officials have struck a more upbeat tone since this spat, with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker saying that the chance of a deal had increased. German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung published details of a supposedly leaked UK Government memo that confirmed a deal had already been finalised. Downing Street responded in a statement categorically denying this.

The main sticking point in the EU-UK negotiations is the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. To avoid a politically sensitive hard border, whereby goods would be subjected to physical customs checks, the EU has proposed keeping Northern Ireland in the customs union even if the rest of the UK is outside the union. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who UK Prime Minister Theresa May relies on to support her minority government, has said they would refuse to accept any deal that treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK and would withdraw support for Mrs May’s Government by voting against the next Budget. Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson has also that any deal that compromises the integrity of the UK would cross a red line.

One suggested solution is to keep the entire of the UK in a customs union with the EU during a transition period, with no specified end date, whilst a long-term deal is brokered. This suggested arrangement has been widely criticised by Conservatives including Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt. This latest addition to the domestic pressure facing Mrs May caused her to issue a statement to say she will never back a permanent customs union.

In other Brexit news, Imperial College has announced plans for academic staff to be jointly employed by Munich Technical College to enable staff to have access to EU research funding. Food giant Unilever has cancelled plans to move its headquarters from London to Amsterdam after Brexit, in a move celebrated by leave supporters. Another significant post-Brexit boost came from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who said the UK would be welcome to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade deal covering 11 countries including Japan, Canada, and Australia.