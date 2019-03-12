A travel documentary produced by UEA students has received a distribution platform on subscription viewing service Amazon Prime.

In the summer of 2017, UEA students Callum Fairhurst and William Shears set out to visit all 28 EU countries in a tuk-tuk (a motorised rickshaw). The film was edited over the 18 months since the trip and put together by an expansive volunteer team.

With Fairhurst driving the tuk-tuk and Shears directing the documentary, the duo visited 26 countries. Although the vehicle attracted a great deal of attention, it proved impossible to reach the island nations of Cyprus and Malta.

Fairhurst, a third-year student studying International Development with Politics, was inspired by the UK’s decision to leave the EU in 2016, and told the BBC that ‘after the referendum I realised I didn’t really know about the different countries; they all get treated as the same place’.

‘There were so many amazing experiences,’ he says. ‘The best? Well, I think it was the whole journey – driving a tuk-tuk through 26 countries meant we did so much, saw so much, and met so many great people!’

Many challenges were faced along the adventure but ‘the tuk-tuk breaking down in the middle of Austria was definitely the worst – we thought the trip would be over!’

Europe In A Tuk Tuk is now available to watch on Amazon Prime.