Bridget Jones is back. She’s better, slimmer, richer and slightly less facially expressive. However, this new, independent Jones cannot escape her bumbling, endearing self– of course, we wouldn’t want her to. Bumps will soon emerge along a road that seems all too smooth.

The third in the franchise, Bridget Jones’s Baby holds high expectations. Good, and at times naff, humour; awkward yet relatable moments; a little sex, and some healthy competition between men: this formula worked for both prior films, and the third does not disappoint in conforming to its predecessors. Not without its individual merits, firm fans of Bridget and her entourage will be entertained and leave feeling as though a long lost friend has returned and finally found happiness.

Bridget being Bridget, the pregnancy introduced by the title is far from simple. Instead, we are met with two potential fathers, good old Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), who is recently divorced, and Jack Quant (Patrick Dempsey), a millionaire dating app producer. Disappointingly, the sleazy Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) does not make an appearance, leaving Darcy to compete instead with this new, nicer, rival.

This plot device is crucial in the development of much of the film’s humour and tension, with Emma Thompson as Bridget’s doctor pulling out sharp, quick-witted lines that would make the sternest of us laugh. She is, in many ways, the star of the show. The mystery of who will be the baby’s father is strung out for the film’s duration, with viewers inevitably rooting for one of the two men and questioning whether Bridget will end up with either of them by the close.

Bridget Jones’s Baby is not high-brow, and it would be ignorant to suggest that it is without its faults. Whilst it is commendable that Bridget is presented as independent and not reliant on either man, there are elements of the character that can be faulted and seen as a little dated. Whilst the struggle with weight and being attractive to men is something that some women will find relatable, at times it seems a lot of Bridget’s happiness has been made to rest upon these superficial things, and we are made to feel that she will only be truly content with a conventional happy ending.

That said, viewers should not expect to take away an empowering message of female strength, but rather allow themselves to laugh at Bridget’s misfortunes, a humorous script and a genuine rom-com that does not take itself too seriously. Bridget Jones’s Baby satisfies the cravings that fans have felt for twelve years, providing welcome refreshment from the former two films. It is warm, laugh out loud British comedy, and does everything you would expect it to.