There have been many economic and social issues that have arisen post-Brexit, specifically there are concerns over the environment since the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. EU legislation helps to protect many of the UK’s most precious landscapes and conservation laws have given areas such as the Norfolk Broads’ ‘special status’, in order to prevent them from being over-developed.

Furthermore, the EU protects over 1,000 endangered wildlife species. This all seems to be at threat due to our exit from the EU, however, it looks as if the Broads’ future in the wake of Brexit may be bright.

The Broads Authority has an emerging ‘Broads Plan’ to help to protect the area and reduce the problems that may be caused when we finally leave the EU. It is hoped that the scheme will come into effect from 2017 to 2022.

Andrea Long, Director of Planning and Resources at The Broads Authority, has commented that the Broads are ‘known for [their] special environmental qualities and all the legislation that looks after that is from Europe’.

Furthermore, EU laws and directives have control over land management and ‘agricultural payments’ around the Broad’s waterways. Long stresses the uncertainty of the Broads’ economic and environmental future in the wake of Brexit and hopes that the scheme will make sure that its ‘special qualities’, such as the landscape, wildlife and water quality will not be jeopardised.

The Broads Plan is mainly composed of attempting to educate residents, businesses and visitors on how they can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, with the hope of creating ‘climate smart’ communities.

The plan will support the expansion and promotion of low energy use schemes that are already in place, such as Green Tourism.

This aims to assist tourists in reducing their environmental impact on the places they visit. The plan will receive funding from the Broads Climate Partnership and it is planned that the pilot project shall be launched next year.

Despite these efforts towards securing a sustainable future for the Broads, the effects of greenhouse gas emissions will still be felt. As individuals we should reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, for the sake of the Broads and the planet.