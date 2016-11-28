Blink and you might have missed it. A lot has happened since 23rd June, and strange as it seems to us now that a couple of months ago Michael Gove was an actual candidate to be Prime Minister, we might be forgiven on the basis that some other, not insignificant, development has arisen.

For those following social media on 9th November, you probably experienced a strong sense of déjà vu. It was happening again. After every ‘it will never happen’, ‘people aren’t that stupid’, the shock result came true. Our newsfeeds went into meltdown, with everyone expressing disbelief and dismay that people should feel differently to themselves and the like-minded people on their friends list.

From there, cue the broken promises. Whether anyone actually measured the time between the Brexit vote was confirmed and that Good Morning Britain interview, my guess would be it wasn’t long before the Leave side started quibbling over the main promise of their campaign. That elusive £350 million. Not even a week after his victory, Trump has gone back on several campaign pledges, namely, his promise to repeal ObamaCare, to the relief of disadvantaged Americans, and pretty much the rest of civilised society.

Why am I criticizing this? If Trump is open to compromise, surely that’s a good thing. Clearly, I’m just indulging in what Boris Johnson aptly called ‘whingeorama’. But this political zig-zagging might reveal something worrying about Trump’s style of leadership. Remember how ‘soft Brexit’ soon turned into ‘hard Brexit’? I’m sure if the president-elect can switch to ‘soft Trumpism’, he can easily switch back again.

This obviously has concerning implications for the so-called ‘special’ relationship. In his shmoozing phone call to Theresa May, Trump said the UK was a “very, very special place” for him. In terms of actually meaning anything, that’s on par with ‘taking our country back’.

But not meaning anything might prove to be the issue: for a post-Brexit Britain, it can mean anything Trump wants it. Trump says he aims to model his relationship with May on the Reagan-Thatcher friendship. Macmillan and Kennedy might have been a less controversial choice, Bush and Blair more so.

That ‘special relationship’ led us to war. But with his attitude to Russia and ISIS, this partnership might lead us to even more terrible places.