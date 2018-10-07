As freshers’ week culminates and the settling in process is now well underway, those students participating in sport eagerly anticipate the beginning of their respective BUCS campaigns.

Wednesday 10 October is a huge date on the calendar for many of UEA’s sports clubs, who will be hoping to record success in a host of sports from Football to Ultimate Frisbee. This serves as the first opportunity for new students on campus to fulfil their sporting potential while representing the university.

Following a highly successful 2017-18 season resulting in promotion, the men’s 1stFootball team welcome Nottingham Trent 2ndto Colney Lane Playing Fields with the aim of replicating last season’s success, but this time out, in a higher division.

The women’s 1stFootball team face Warwick 1stin hope of building on last year’s 3rdplace finish. They will be hoping to kick start their season with a positive away win to get off the mark.

Elsewhere, the women’s 1stHockey team welcome Anglia Ruskin 1stto the UEA Sportspark, hoping to put last season’s disappointment behind them. After a season to forget for our hockey team, they will be keen to avenge the woes of the last campaign with a victory here.

Last season was a positive one for the men’s 1stLacrosse team, who achieved promotion from the Midlands 2B division and face a Warwick side who finished 4thlast season.

After the heartbreak of defeat in the Midlands Conference Cup last season, the women’s 1stNetball team face a Birmingham 3rdside who they beat on the closing day on last season by 30:33. Meanwhile, the women’s 2ndNetball side host Coventy at the UEA Sportspark in search of bettering their 3rdplace position as they look for promotion.

Ultimate Frisbee begins again on 17 October, with the men’s team hosting Nottingham Trent at Colney Lane Fields in the Conference Cup looking to improve on their disappointing 2ndround exit last season. They were runners up last season and will hold ambitions of winning the league this year.

The women’s Fencing team will be hoping to better their 6thplace league position last season, they travel to Nottingham on 17 October.

As ever, the sports teams competing on 10October do so with a strong backing from all on campus. We’ll be actively following all the teams in their respective searches for success.