UEA enjoyed a successful week of sport as 18 teams tasted victory while twelve lost, with seven matches being called off due to weather in the British Universities & Colleges Sports (BUCS) League.

UEA’s racket teams were in strong form picking up five wins from a possible six. Both the Men’s and Women’s badminton teams chalked up victories against the Leicester and Derby 1st teams whilst Men’s Squash beat Nottingham 6ths and the UEA’s Men’s Table-Tennis team beat Derby 2nds to continue their winning run. The Men’s Tennis 1st team won comprehensively against Leicester to top their table and only the Men’s 2nd Tennis team’s loss against Lincoln prevented a full house for the racket sports.

The Men’s 1st XI football team beat Leicester 2-1 to remain top of their league although their female counterparts were on the wrong end of the same scoreline against De Montfort. The Men’s 2nd XI match was called off due to a frozen pitch while the Men’s 3rd XI continued their unbeaten start in a 8-0 thrashing of Bishop Grosseteste’s 2nd XI.

The Men’s Hockey 1st XI won narrowly against Birmingham and are now placed in a strong second in their league with two games in hand over the leaders. Women’s Hockey could not match this success and lost 5-0 away against table-toppers Loughborough, whilst the Men’s 2nd XI was called off due to a frozen pitch.

UEA’s rugby teams enjoyed mixed fortunes as the Men’s 1st XV won 25-0 against Nottingham, although still remain rooted at the bottom of the table, and the 2nd XV and Women’s 1st XV both suffered defeat against Oxford Brookes 2nd XV and Nottingham’s 1sts respectively to remain mid table.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse teams were victorious after the Men’s team saw off Northampton in the cup, with the Women’s team beating Warwick 2nds 18-5 to stay in third place and keep pace with the league leaders.

In golf, UEA continued their unbeaten start by defeating Anglia Ruskin’s Cambridge campus, winning 5.5 – 0.5 and moving up to 3rd in the league, with two games in hand over Newman who are top.