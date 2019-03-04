Bulgarian officials are considering launching legal action against British TV adventurer, Bear Grylls. He could receive a fine of up to €2,500 for breaching the regulations of the protected Rila National Park. The breaches include swimming in a lake, lighting a fire and boiling a frog. Grylls and the frog are not the only ones in hot water. His guest on the episode of Running Wild, Graham Hough, faces an equivalent fine and the production company could be fined over €4,000.

