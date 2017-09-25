British alternative rock band BUSH, consisting of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Robin Goodridge, will be playing The Waterfront this Saturday.

Formed during the 1990s grunge movement it was BUSH’s debut album Sixteen Stone, released in 1994 and selling almost 6 million copies, that gained serious interest. Initially criticised for their similarities to Nirvana who had released Nevermind three years before, the band proved their staying power over the years, being more enthusiastically received in America – although they enjoyed commercial success in the UK with Razorblade Suitcase. The advantage of their lesser success in their home country is the opportunity for their fans to see them in smaller, more intimate venues.

Support band RavenEye, with their fusion of blues and rock influences, are known for their lively performances. Midway through their last supporting show at The Waterfront, lead singer and guitarist Oli Brown and bassist Aaron Spiers chose to play within the crowd itself, whilst drummer Adam Breeze held center stage.

BUSH have a tendency for crowd interaction, as their earlier gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire this year demonstrated. In the area of London their name originated from, the band’s set included Rossdale singing into a cordless microphone to fans at the front, and surfing the second balcony during ‘Little Things’. Their upcoming Norwich show is sure to be similarly energetic.

BUSH play The Waterfront this Saturday, the 23rd of September, with doors opening at 6.30pm.