It has not been a very good few weeks for Alex Neil and Norwich City. After rising to the top of the Championship following a 3-1 win at home to Rotherham in the middle of October, the Canar-ies have since gone five games without a win, including the recent 5-0 drubbing against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. This was followed by a 3-2 at home to Leeds United, in which Norwich equalised in the 88th minute through Kyle Lafferty, only to let in a winner from the away side in the first minute of injury time.

This dip in form has come at an untimely moment, leaving Norwich four points outside of the auto-matic promotion places. The run has also coincided with the EFL Cup fixture against Leeds at Elland Road, which resulted in Norwich’s exit from the competition on penalties in the round of 16 stage.

Yet perhaps more than anything, it is the nature of Norwich’s run that is the most concerning. Following on from the late collapse at Newcastle which saw the Canaries let slip their last minute lead into a 4-3 defeat, the side has continued to leak goals.

The game at Craven Cottage against Fulham showed a similar problem to the one at Newcastle, where a two goal half time lead was cancelled out by two second half strikes, including an equaliser from ex-City striker Chris Martin. This was soon followed by a shock 1-0 home defeat to Preston North End, where another late goal, this time from Alex Baptiste consigning City to their fate.

Then, with a much-changed side, Norwich suffered a defeat on penalties in the Cup at Leeds. Alex Neil will once again be frustrated at the nature of the defeat, as Norwich once again surrendered their lead twice; once in normal time and then in extra time. Arguably three of City’s most relied upon players, Robbie Brady, Steven Naismith, and Alex Pritchard, all saw their penalties saved.

In what must be seen as an extremely winnable cup tie, it is undoubtedly disappointing to not have made the quarter-finals of the EFL cup. In suffering defeat, Norwich have missed out on a glamour cup tie at Anfield and the opportunity to claim a place in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1984.

Certainly, though, what was initially seen as merely a trio of disappointing results has intensified following a 5-0 thrashing at Brighton. A hat-trick from Glenn Murray, plus goals from Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert was enough to rout the miserable Canaries. The result also saw Brighton extend their position above Norwich in the table, and City now sit four points behind the Seagulls’ all important automatic promotion spot. After the drubbing, Alex Neil confessed: “It was my worst defeat as a manager, a humiliating defeat. There’s no getting away from a 5-0 defeat. Everybody is embarrassed with what happened and there are going to be question marks put upon us. Certain players have let themselves down and have not performed at anywhere near what they’re capable of. I apologise to the fans.”

The last few results are certainly a concern for Neil and the yellow and green faithful. The biggest worry lies in the fact that Norwich have now gone 13 consecutive matches without a clean sheet.

It has not helped that John Ruddy’s form has been inconsistent for the last twelve months, whilst his replacement, Northern Irishman Michael McGovern, was at least partially at fault for three of Brighton’s five goals at the AMEX.

Meanwhile, City’s back four is yet to settle and establish a strong relationship this season. A series of combinations, including skipper Russell Martin at both full-back and centre-half, have failed to solve the problem.

In the heart of defence, Timm Klose has impressed but has been unable to form a consistent partnership with another centre-half, with both Sebastian Bassong and Ryan Bennett proving unreliable in their form. Unquestionably, clean sheets must become a priority for Alex Neil’s men if their aim of promotion is to be realised.

It would, however, be unfair to refer to the last five results as a crisis. First and foremost, it is worth remembering that the Canaries remain in a strong play-off position and two points clear of 7th place. Norwich also find themselves as the leagues’ second highest goal scorers, behind only Newcastle United who top the table. As a result, there continues to be positive foundations for the Christmas run-in.