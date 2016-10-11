Norwich City’s recent round of fixtures have brought about a mixed set of results. The Canaries travelled to Newcastle two weeks ago knowing that they would be facing their toughest opponent so far this season.

With the game in its opening stages, former Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle was guilty of missing two good chances inside the first 16 minutes, before finding himself once again unmarked to divert a Matt Ritchie cross into the bottom left hand corner of the goal for a 1-0 Newcastle lead.

City continued to struggle against the long ball throughout the half, but with the first half drawing to a close, against the run of play Graham Dorrans netted from the spot following a foul on Robbie Brady. After the break Norwich upped the tempo and Cameron Jerome’s well placed curling effort past Mats Sels, coupled with Jacob Murphy’s deflected strike, put the Canaries in the driving seat at St James Park.

However, the visitors proved once again unable to deal with the long ball, and Gayle ghosted past Sebastien Bassong to halve the deficit with 20 minutes to play. With the game deep into injury time Yoan Gouffran levelled with a header under no pressure on the edge of the six yard box, and Gayle took advantage of more poor defending to seal his hat-trick and give Newcastle the three points in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

That late double left the Canaries, and particularly manager Alex Neil, wondering in disbelief at how they let a two goal lead slip away from home when in such a comfortable position. Three days later morale was slightly improved following an away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but defensive frailties were still wholly evident in the City backline.

Before the away trip to Molineux manager Alex Neil stated that the Canaries “didn’t defend their box well enough”, against Newcastle, and a much tighter defensive display was expected in the Midlands. Timm Klose was brought in to replace Sebastien Bassong who found the match at St James’ Park quite tough, and Wes Hoolahan replaced Jonny Howson, but otherwise the remaining nine players were ready to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat.

Norwich started brightly, with Jerome converting from Hoolahan’s cross after just two minutes. Both teams then spurned good opportunities, with Hélder Costa curling wide for the hosts after shrugging Martin Olsson off the ball, and Jacob Murphy having a shot saved from ten yards out.

In the second half it seemed that the visitors hadn’t learned their lesson from their trip to Newcastle, with defensive mayhem gifting João Teixeira a shot on goal, and subsequently offering Nouha Dicko a glut of space before he missed a golden opportunity to pull Wolves level. Dicko, who was returning after 13 months out due to injury, mis-controlled the ball when well placed in the box and followed up with a tame shot that was easily saved by Michael McGovern.

McGovern’s save proved to be a turning point and with ten minutes left Brady unleashed a superb curling effort from 25 yards out to the delight of the travelling fans. Although the Norwich defence once again gifted a free header to David Edwards who subsequently pulled a goal back for the home side, a seventh league win of the season was confirmed at the full time whistle.

Looking ahead to Norwich’s next fixture which is the visit of Rotherham on 15th October to Carrow Road, they are second only to Brighton in terms of points gained in the last five games. The Millers, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the Championship and hold the league’s worst defensive record. Despite the pace of Danny Ward allowing the striker to bag five league goals so far, the rest of the team are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. Although Rotherham played well in their loss to Newcastle before the international break, City fans will no doubt expect a similarly convincing performance from their side against a team battling relegation.