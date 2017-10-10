After a rocky start to the season, Norwich City clinched a 2-1 victory over last year’s play-off finalists, Reading. This victory saw the Canaries pass through September undefeated, gaining an impressive 14 points from 6 games.

This impressive run of form sees Norwich finish the month in 9th place with 18 points, just 6 behind league leaders Cardiff. But Reading experienced their 4th loss in 6 games, and now lie just one point above the relegation zone.

The game got off to a flying start when James Maddison’s well placed free-kick gave Norwich the early lead just inside 10 minutes, but the away end of the Madjeski wasn’t rocking for long as the hosts wasted no time with the equaliser- Liam Moore’s back post header saw the end to Norwich’s clean sheet record and posted some defensive questions for the club.

Luckily for the Canaries, Cameron Jerome opened his league goal count for the season with a free header at the back post just after half time. Jerome had an effort strike the post earlier in the half, and the strikers hunger paid off when he shrugged off his marker and gained the reward.

The game slowed in the second half, with Reading coming desperately close and rattling the crossbar. Norwich City fans will be disappointed with the ending of the game. After only being on the field for half an hour, new signing Marley Watkins saw red for a rash tackle on Reading’s Chris Gunter.

Another solid result for Norwich led to manager, Daniel Farke saying “It was a game with a really high level and I think both teams wanted to control it through possession.”

Norwich now have 2 weeks rest for the international break, after which they’ll be hosting a struggling Hull side at Carrow Road. Farke and the rest of the team will be eyeing three points against a side that have struggled to find their feet this season- but no doubt they’ll have an eye on the week ahead when they face local rivals Ipswich in what will no doubt prove to be an exciting game.

Farke will be keen to rotate his squad in the coming weeks, with the Canaries facing a daunting 4 games in 10 days towards the end of October- the likes of which include a precarious trip away to Arsenal in the EFL Cup.