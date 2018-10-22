The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to two immunologists who have discovered how to fight advanced skin cancer with the body’s own immune system. Professor James P. Allison and Professor Tasuku Honjo will share the Nobel prize sum of nine million Swedish kronor (£763,866) for their discovery of immune checkpoint therapy.

Prof Allison of the University of Texas is the director of the Cancer Research Institute scientific advisory council; his career and findings have been based around his long-standing interest in white blood cell development and activation.

Prof Allison discovered a ìbrakeî (or immune checkpoint) on white blood cells which limits their fighting potential so that our immune system does not attack our own body. If this brake were to be released, there would be the potential for our own white blood cells to attack cancers within our body.

Ipilimumab, a drug that releases these brakes, was approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in 2011 for the treatment of malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

Prof Tasuku Honjo of the Department of Immunology and Genomic Medicine at Kyoto University is the former president of the Japanese Society for Immunology. Prof Honjo discovered another brake of a similar nature on the white blood cells that operates by a different mechanism. The release of this brake using drugs proved to be a promising strategy in the fight against cancer.

Immune checkpoint therapy is being used by the NHS to treat people with malignant melanoma. Unfortunately, it does not work for every patient, but for many it is able to remove the tumour entirely before it can spread throughout the body. This treatment has also been used in patients with advanced lung cancer.

Prof Allison and Prof Honjoís successes have changed the way in which we think about cancer treatment. Some patients who could not be cured in the past now have a way of managing their disease.

Although this method of treating cancer is still relatively new, it is exciting to see how the field will progress in the future.