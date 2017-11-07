I have written about JJ before, and I’ve spoken about him too. In public, at an open mic night. I thought that would have flushed him out of my system, like sweating out alcohol, but he hasn’t gone away. I’m not traumatised by the loss of what might have been, but I am stranded at a troubling midway place. I am happy because, for one night, I caught something perfect in my hands – and I am sad because, for one night, I caught something perfect in my hands. Perfection is bereft of permanence, and instead must be immortalised by memory. I have kept JJ alive, but he isn’t real. He’s not really with me, not in front of me, just an animated memory. I have kept him alive but I have not kept hold of him.

To make it plain, JJ was a boy I went home with on a night out in Berlin, in September. I met him at a gay bar called Bassy’s and he took me back to his apartment. He was twenty-four, and he was perfect. That is all I want you to know at this point because, as I said, I have written about him before and the feelings I captured then were sharp and painful and beautiful. I do not want to repeat myself because I feel that the clarity of his image will dissolve with overuse, like polishing a diamond with sandpaper.

He took me home and we had sex. Later, morning. The ecstatic motion of the night softened into blurry fatigue, so he played a DVD. He had a small selection of films in English: I chose Inception. He supported this choice, he said it helped him sleep (a film about dreams helping you sleep, go figure). I like Inception, it’s a good film.

I liked Inception, because I can’t actually watch it anymore.

There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character visits a memory: his wife in a hotel room. She has been locked in this room, locked in the lower recesses of his consciousness, and she is embittered and furious and anguished by his sudden arrival and chases him out of the room.

“You promised!” she screams, “You promised! You said we’d be together, you said we’d grow old together!” screaming as she rattles the metal shutters of the elevator.

I was given no promises. JJ said nothing about us being together, and of course it couldn’t happen – as far as that open relationship might extend, he had nevertheless been married for three years. I was welcome in his bed but not in his life. I was given no promises. It is the image of watching this woman shriek through elevator shutters, her hair tumbling across her eyes, that promise of growing old together, watching it while I listen to JJ breathe on my shoulder, asleep, feeling his breath over my skin as I run my hand across his warm hard thigh, lying next to him, feeling his hair pressed into my own, the smell of his sweat and the taste of his mouth and beer and weed on my tongue, and I compile these small sensory fragments into a film in my mind, as loud as the DVD playing in front of us, all of it constructed by my awareness of the night as a small finite shard of perfection, an awareness that this experience will soon become memory, that as glorious as all this is it won’t last, and while I am lying beside him as he sleeps as the DVD plays, I know that none of this can be repeated — and this is why I can no longer watch Inception.