Captain Fantastic is driven by Noam Chomsky’s idea that “If you assume that there is no hope, you guarantee that there will be no hope. If you assume there is an instinct for freedom…then there is a possibility that you can contribute to a better world”. Matt Ross’s debut is warm, colourful and overwhelmingly hopeful. It possesses an honesty in its characters which is rare for a film so thematically and politically ambitious. However, its moments of genuine emotion often feel constrained by a formulaic narrative.

Ben (Viggo Mortenson) is a well-meaning patriarch who has raised his children according to his ideals, living an idyllic, but isolated existence in the forests of rural Washington. By day the children hunt and scale mountains and by night they read Dostoevsky and discuss quantum physics and the hypocrisies of western capitalism. They are geniuses, but they are forced into a world which they know nothing about. It is an exploration of a man who is devoted to his children, but like a charismatic cult leader, is blinded by his rejection of society. This pivots around a great performance from Viggo Mortenson, with one being able to feel a genuine connection with his character, and the interactions of the children, which addresses the imperfections of family in a funny and heart-warming fashion reminiscent of Little Miss Sunshine. Ultimately, the film excels in many little moments of charmingly honest humanity.

It has been unfairly dismissed as a purely political film, which is simply not true. What is fair however, is a criticism of its simple narrative which is not as surprising as it desperately deserves to be. Sure, Captain Fantastic is a flawed film, it may have you cringing at a twee rendition of ‘Sweet Child of Mine’, but it’s just so refreshingly hopeful and, if you let it, you’ll be leaving with a smile on your face.