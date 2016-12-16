Cecelia Ahern’s novel The Gift is a Christmas treat for all. Written by the author of PS I love you, this magical, fable-like novel is set in modern day Ireland, and is a gripping read. Lou Suffern is a successful executive annoyed that he spends too much time working in the office rather than with his doting wife and two children.

The novel follows Lou has he struggles with the clock, always needing to be in two places at once.

The chapters are fast paced and easy to read. Shocking moments are re-visited and the emotional scenes are tear jerking. Ahern builds up the suspense rather dramatically and with a high level of intrigue and mystery that keeps you turning those pages.

The Gift is about the importance of family; readers should not be derailed by the weird happenings and strange occurrences of Lou’s life. Ahern’s moral message becomes abundantly clear that Christmas is a time for forgiveness and to be with your family.

Ahern accomplishes her mission of writing both a moral novel and a Christmas tale. The intended message is clear: there is nothing more valuable than time. The gift ultimately addresses real life issues and all of the characters are so realistic and believable. It was enough for me to shed a small tear. I’m just a big softie!