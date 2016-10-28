In 1922, the BBC was founded on the principles to “educate, inform, and entertain” the public. It became becoming one of the world’s most respected public broadcasting services. One of its main appeals came from its lack of influence from the commercial sector, meaning no advertisements and the freedom to produce what they feel sticks to their principles. The key to their success is the TV licence fee – mandatory for all who wish to watch live content on any format. In 2015, almost 26 million households held a TV licence (at a cost of £145.50), covering the majority of the BBC’s production costs.

Debates surrounding the accessibility to BBC content have been circling for years, however, these altered when the era of online streaming began. In 2008, following the successes of sites like Netflix, BBC iPlayer was born. This ‘catch-up’ alternative to live TV has grown greatly over the years and appeals to the younger audience’s more irregular viewing schedules and also, those who cannot afford the licence fee.

So, with the BBC’s recently changed policy determining that any viewing of iPlayer requires a licence, questions of the changing face of the BBC arise. It was thought that the iPlayer “loophole” was allowing for a greater number of the public to avoid paying the fee, and also most likely was a prediction of an eventual move to strictly online content. While only 2 percent of households primarily use streaming services, it is noted that the majority of this number are young people. Within this, students are arguably one of the biggest audiences left out of BBC content- with most living off student loans and not earning a reliable wage. £145 is a big number for any student to face, especially for the majority who would only watch a few shows, mainly online. But, would students consider paying this fee if they were regular iPlayer viewers? 20-year-old Esther Norton stated that she wouldn’t be paying the fee, as “it’s just too much money for the couple of shows that I watch on catch-up… If there are waivers for the elderly, then I think we should be getting a discount as well”.

It is a point that rings true for many students – BBC shows are only a small dent in what we actually watch now. With so many streaming sites, we can choose from Netflix, Channel 4, and iPlayer, to name a few, what we want to catch-up on and when. With this, the TV licence seems an old fashioned way of dealing with payment. We can all agree that the quality of shows from the BBC deserves payment, but for younger viewers, maybe the fixed price for both TV and iPlayer isn’t flexible enough. With a Netflix subscription coming to almost a similar price yearly, it begs the question why some are so willing to pay for this and not a licence. For one, Netflix is aimed at a younger audience in general, it is commercially aware of what we want to view and this ends up in a larger amount of subscriptions. But, in comparison to the BBC, Netflix asks for a monthly fee that can be cancelled at any time – an aspect which is typical with all online subscriptions, including music streaming and online gaming. We are used to getting exactly what we paid for, without any restricting contracts and therefore, if the BBC wishes to keep up with the move to streaming platforms, its payment should follow, too. If we are looking for solutions, maybe a subscription solely for iPlayer would be more beneficial to students. Overall, the BBC is still one of the main sources for the UK’s favourite entertainment. But it seems that for young people, the limitations of iPlayer may well cause an eventual drift away from BBC online content. Outdated fees are forcing the more online-oriented among us to look elsewhere.