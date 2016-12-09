The OED defines “right” as “that which is consonant with justice, goodness, or reason; something morally or socially correct, just, or honourable.” I question the use of “right” according to the implications Christmas humanitarian appeals have for Western perceptions of and engagements with foreign affairs, and on the crises they are trying to ameliorate. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the focus of one organisation’s (Christian Aid) 2016 Christmas appeal. According to the International Rescue Committee 5.4 million people have either been directly or indirectly killed since 1998 as result of conflict; the UN considers the situation as one of the world’s most protracted humanitarian crises. Despite this the DRC is experiencing a forgotten war which has attracted little Western attention.

An appeal for the DRC will generate attention and funds, so will alleviate immediate human suffering. This appears a positive series of events, but its deeper implications are problematic, not least because the causes – including the legacy of colonialism and ethnic tensions throughout the Great Lakes region of Africa – and consequences of the conflict can never be fully addressed by such short term action. After Christmas any public interest in the DRC will likely fade. Western organisations cannot sustain public interest in protracted humanitarian crises. Short, bloody violence sells; disease and malnutrition do not. Compare, for example, American intervention in Somalia but not Sudan. Conflict in the DRC will continue long after organisations refocus their efforts on a new disaster.

The concept of worthy and unworthy victims then becomes important. Cameras and campaigns, and our concern, are trained on certain places at the expense of no-less afflicted others: some lives are inadvertently prioritised over others. The problem is compounded by the fact that so often action is not determined by the severity of humanitarian crises but by hidden geopolitical and economic considerations. Western actors are not impartial in their distribution of humanitarian action, challenging the extent to which such action is “just” and by extension “right”.

We can also use Christmas appeals to more broadly consider how we in the West perceive humanitarian crises, and our relation to them. We could perceive ourselves as distant from a crisis occurring 4,000 miles away in the DRC which has no observable impact on our daily lives, and decide on a policy of inaction. For most of us, this simply means choosing not to financially support a campaign; for some the decision is more explicitly political. If we choose not to support humanitarian action when we could, are we complicit in the perpetuation of crises and human suffering? This self-incriminating thought sets our position to foreign affairs as one determined by morals, not just pragmatism, and does not comfortably fit with the other-oriented discourse of Christmas. Conversely we could perceive ourselves as global citizens with a responsibility to act, inspired by emotive appeals and influenced by some notion of shared humanity. This is no less morally complicated. Humanitarian assistance can prolong crises and consequently put more lives at risk than it is able to save (known as the paradox of humanitarian action). Humanitarian actors – and extending responsibility, we, through our donations, – become complicit in the perpetuation of the very human suffering they (we) are trying to alleviate. Action therefore creates the same moral dilemma as that of inaction, creating an apparent impasse in determining a justifiable response. This argument does not pass overall judgement on whether Christmas appeals are legitimate or not – they are not homogenous, and do have positive effects. They can be used to question our role in humanitarian action, and challenge the normative framing of such action as unquestionably good and “right”.