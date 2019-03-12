On Saturday 16th March, the annual Potter Legacy Cup will take place at Colney Lane, raising money for two charities.

The Potter Legacy Cup is the result of a collaboration between UEA Sport, UEA men’s and women’s Rugby clubs and UEA Touch Rugby. The match is played in honour of David Potter, UEA men’s Rugby president 1982-83, who passed away from a brain tumour in 2015.

The event will raise funds for both the Brain Tumour Charity and Moth in a China Shop, a Norfolk charity founded four years ago to remember rugby player Arthur Mason who died in a farming accident at the age of just 21.

They say: ‘The charity exists to provide education and support in areas where sport and nutritional awareness is not well established, or rehabilitation programmes and equipment is required. We hope for a world where all can enjoy and have the opportunity to play and learn about sports and health.’

The event will take place across the day, with a fun charity match for both men and women before activities are continued during the game between UEA’s Trojans team and Dereham.

The mixed charity match will be a fun affair that requires players to wear their favourite dresses, with rules based on touch rugby and a few surprises thrown in.

The charity match will begin at midday. More information is available here. https://www.facebook.com/events/380841096090188/