On Friday 18 May, UEA’s Literature Society will be teaming up with Baking Society and UEA Societea to raise funds for the Hamlet, a Norwich based charity for people with disabilities.

The societies will be hosting an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party, with plenty of tea and homemade cakes provided by the UEA Societea and Baking Society. All donations will go to the Hamlet charity in order to support their excellent ongoing services.

The Hamlet is a charity which provides a range of services for children with disabilities and a range of health problems from birth to eighteen years. They also provide support for the families of these children.

Some of their services include youth clubs which focus on giving young people opportunities to make new friends and have new experiences.

The party will be taking place in Bookable Room 6 from 1-3pm. All are welcome to attend, and there will be bonus points for dressing up. An unmissable experience for a good cause!

More information can be found by searching for ‘The Halmet Tea Party’ on Facebook.