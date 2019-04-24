I am a notorious cheat. I have never played a game of Monopoly without taking an extra twenty from the bank. Never a game of Uno without peaking at the player’s hand beside me. I’m not even sorry. Cheating feels like doing an extra practice run or loading up on carbs before a marathon – just part of the process. But I cheat because it doesn’t matter. I will lose Monopoly and probably Uno despite my underhand tactics. I don’t even understand Cluedo and I always come second in the Game of Life – a Monopoly £20 note to whoever can work out what that means. Though I have not, nor would I ever, cheat in an exam. It seems I differ from many in the Norwich Business School.

Our front page story, by Senior News reporter Jake Morris, ‘Norwich Business School accounts for half of UEA students caught cheating’ found that 88 percent of UEA students caught cheating in exams were from NBS. Shockingly, students were not enthusiastic to talk to us about it, but we must discuss it. Like Features writer Sam Hewitson explores on page 10, our education is a consumer good, something we bought and paid for, not tripped and fell into. If our fellow students devalue our degrees by cheating their way to a first, then what’s the point?

It’s good to know that less than one percent of UEA’s 20,000 students have been caught cheating during exams, but with such a high number of those coming from the Business School it begs the question – is something going wrong here? Why is English Literature comfortable paying their dues, earning their grades, but Business is not? Is it personal moral codes or course titles that change student behaviour so strikingly? I have no answers to copy I’m afraid, only questions.

On page 18, Concrete once again asks – how far would you go? But not cheating this time – would you contract tropical diseases to pay off university debt? Students are being offered cash for catching diseases, which if our Sex Survey results suggest anything with only 22 percent using contraception, just monetises what people are already up to.

I won’t be queueing up for a shot of the latest disease like people do the new iPhone. I’d rather stick with my Samsung and an immune system. Though that’s thanks to my renewed faith in earning a reasonable at worst and moderate at best wage after #SheCan. Chloe Howcroft discusses the event on page 11, an evening which saw a collection of the best and brightest women UEA could pull together to offer support for female graduates – they had free drinks and everything. Thanks to Features, I learnt that there are more CEOs in the UK named James than there are female CEOs in the country. Something this event and I will try to rectify.

Good luck with your potential tropical diseases, I hope the fee covers your rent, and I hope any upcoming summatives go well – unless you’re a cheat. You don’t need my help.