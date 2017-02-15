In the period before Christmas the top six were seemingly untouchable by the rest of the Premier League. However, the turn of the year has sprung several surprise results, tipping the title race further in Chelsea’s favour.

The Blues did drop points away at Burnley on Saturday however. Pedro gave Chelsea the lead in that game, before former Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady equalised with a free kick on his debut.

The midweek results across 31st January and 1st February provided a clear demonstration of this. Despite failing to pick up all three points against a faltering Liverpool, including a late penalty miss by Diego Costa, Chelsea emerged nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham now with only thirteen games remaining. Antonio Conte’s fist-pumping celebration at the end of Chelsea’s draw at Anfield clearly represents a mental victory for the Blues, even though they could have come away with all three points.

Quite remarkably, Manchester City were the only team in the top six that picked up a win in the midweek fixtures with a convincing 4-0 victory against West Ham. As a result, the race for the Champions League places seems far more competitive than for the title at this moment in time.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, following their lacklustre goalless draw at home to Hull City, remain in sixth place. Of the teams that sit below Chelsea, Tottenham seem the most likely to form a challenge. Mauricio Pochettino’s young side continues to impress and develop, with Dele Alli and Harry Kane the catalysts of their recent form. Spurs have shown a strong level of consistency and flexibility in recent weeks, often changing between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3.

On the other side of North London, defeats at home to a struggling Watford side and away against Chelsea means that doubts continue to be raised over Arsenal’s form and prospects for the rest of the season.Meanwhile, despite being seen as Chelsea’s main challengers merely a few weeks ago, Liverpool severely drifted in January, attaining their worst ever points tally for the month in the Premier League era. In turn, the two Manchester clubs’ hopes have risen, with both improving in their results recently. Manchester United continue to be unbeaten in the league since October, though will hope to start turning more draws into wins. Meanwhile, Manchester City have been significantly boosted by the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, match-winner against Swansea, who looks to be a star in the making.

At the other end of the Premier League table, the struggle for survival heated up significantly in the January transfer window. It is telling that of the £200m spent in the January transfer window, just £40,000 of that was from a top six club. Swansea’s form has risen massively following Paul Clement’s arrival at the Liberty Stadium, while Sam Allardyce has picked up his first win as Crystal Palace boss with a win over high-flying Bournemouth. Hull City, following a number of deadline-day signings will also fancy their chances of survival under Marco Silva, who is already impressing in his short time in England.

Staggeringly, it is the reigning Champions Leicester City who find themselves in deep trouble near the foot of the table and in dire form. They will need to start picking results up, and quickly, if they are to avoid the ultimate reversal in fortunes.

In terms of the January transfer window, my tip for the best business goes to Burnley who continue to shine under Sean Dyche. Astute deadline day signings of Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa and Brady from Norwich City adds further strength and depth to their impressive, overwhelmingly home-grown squad. With the best home form in the entire division already, the added Premier League experience of Westwood and Brady will only serve to improve their fortunes away from Turf Moor, and thus secure their survival sooner rather than later.