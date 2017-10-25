Chessboxing has made it to Norwich. On Saturday 21st October, OPEN hosted the first ever chessboxing event in Norwich.

Chessboxing is a hybrid sport which sees a combination of two classic hobbies: chess and boxing. The parameters of the game are fairly simple.

There are eleven rounds alternating between chess and boxing. There are six rounds of chess and five rounds of boxing with each round lasting three minutes. The clearest way to win is by checkmate or knockout, whichever comes first. At the Norwich event on Saturday 21 October, it was mostly chess that saw players thwarted, but naturally the boxing got the crowd most excited.

A player can also win if their opponent exceeds their time limit in the chess round, by judges’ decision in the boxing rounds or if an opponent resigns.

The unusual mash-up of chess and boxing creates an ultimate test of both mental and physical strength. The fast-pacing of the sport puts intense pressure on boxers as they need to be able to switch between the physicality of boxing and the mental agility needed for chess.

However, the two sports are not as far apart as they first seem as both chess and boxing require strategy and quick thinking.

London Chessboxing’s finance director and Norfolk resident, Gavin Paterson, brought chessboxing to Norwich as he believed that the “creatives and media types” present in Norwich would be likely to enjoy the sport.

Moreover, two chessboxers are UEA alumni: Prince Titus Beya-Smiler, ‘The Prince of Pawn’, and Cameron ‘The Hurt Locker’ Little. Prince Titus has been boxing and playing chess separately for years but Norwich meant his first chessboxing match.

On the other hand, Cameron Little has previously competed twice with a record of one win and one loss. However, Little lost out at the event in the night’s final match.

With the sport’s expansion to Norwich, chessboxers like Prince Titus “hope and trust that this sport has the potential to expand.”

A mix of local and London fighters alongside chess commentary by underground DJ Craig Townsend and local cabaret at half-time, meant the event was action-packed.

While fans’ enjoyment is clearly important to organisers, this event was put on to help raise money for Paterson’s charity, Yellobric.

When asked about the charity by Concrete, Paterson commented that it “exists to provide education to those in the world that most need it.” Yellobric has been involved in projects in South Africa and Ethiopia as well as locally in Norfolk.

Recently, the charity partnered five local schools to five schools in Africa.

All ten schools successfully completed the task to ‘design, build, launch and recover a spacecraft’ with the highest altitude reached being 33km (three times as high as commercial flights).