Chessboxing has come to Norwich. On Saturday 21 October, OPEN is hosting the first chessboxing event in Norwich ever.

Chessboxing is a hybrid sport that combines two favourite pastimes: chess and boxing. The parameters of the gat’ are fairly simple. There are 11 rounds alternating between chess and boxing. There are six rounds of chess and five rounds of boxing with each round lasting three minutes. The clearest way to win is by checkmate or knockout, whichever comes first. A player can also win if their opponent exceeds their time limit in the chess round, by judges’ decision in the boxing rounds or if an opponent resigns.

The unusual mash-up of chess and boxing creates an ultimate test of both mental and physical strength. The fast-pacing of the sport puts intense pressure on boxers as they need to be able to switch between the physicality of boxing and the mental agility needed for chess. However, the two sports are not as far apart as they first seem as both chess and boxing require strategy and quick thinking.

London Chessboxing’s finance director and Norfolk resident, Gavin Paterson, is bringing chessboxing to Norwich as he believes that the ‘creatives and media types’ present in Norwich are likely to enjoy the sport. Moreover, two of the chessboxers on the title are UEA alumni: Prince Titus Beya-Smiler, ‘The Prince of Pawn’, and Cameron ‘The Hurt Locker’ Little. Prince Titus has been boxing and playing chess separately for years but Norwich is his first chessboxing match.

On the other hand, Cameron Little has previously competed twice with a record of one win and one loss that has made him determined “to destroy” his opponent on Saturday. With the sport’s expansion to Norwich chessboxers like Prince Titus “hope and trust that this sport has the potential to expand.”

The event at OPEN is set to be an action-packed night since there is a mix of local and London fighters alongside great chess commentary, underground DJ Craig Townsend and local cabaret at half-time. The inclusion of extra entertainment ensures that chessboxing fans and non-fans alike will have a great evening of entertainment first and sporting spectacle a close second.

While the fan’s enjoyment is clearly important to organisers, this event has also been organised as a way to help raise money for Paterson’s charity, Yellobric. When asked about the charity Paterson commented that the “charity exists to provide education to those in the world that most need it.” Yellobric has been involved in projects in South Africa and Ethiopia as well as locally in Norfolk. Recently, the charity partnered five local schools to five schools in Africa. All 10 schools successfully completed the task to “design, build, launch and recover a spacecraft” with the highest altitude reached being 33km (3x as high as commercial flights).

If interested in chess boxing, you can live-watch the fights through Twitch or look up upcoming events on http://londonchessboxing.com. Maybe there’s even potential for a UEA chess boxing society…