Copenhagen

Hygge is a Danish word, though hard to translate into English, which is centered on the Danes love of life’s simple pleasures. From friends and family, to the content, cosey feeling of being sat in front of a roaring fire in the winter; anyone who has made the three hour trip across the North Sea would have left without a doubt as to the meaning of the word. Hygge truly is something you can only feel once you’re in Denmark, and more specifically Copenhagen and even better than that, Copenhagen at Christmas time.

Denmark may not be known for having the best weather, especially during the winter, however a cup of hot chocolate or mulled wine at one of the many Christmas markets scattered across Copenhagen is sure to warm you up. Talking of markets, a trip to the Danish capital during the months of November or December would not be complete without a visit to the Tivoli Gardens. Tivoli, the second oldest theme park in the world though offers far more than your average day out to Alton Tower. It is easy to see why the park has become cemented in Denmark’s Christmas traditions, from its spectacular lights show to the seemingly endless array of fairy lights, Tivoli is joy for everyone young and old.

Netherlands

Exploring the world during Christmas is probably one of the best way to really submerge your self in the culture and traditions of that country. In The Netherlands Christmas it self is not celebrated as obviously as Sinterklas, celebrated on the 5th of December. Sinterklas arrives by sea and parades through the cities of Holland on his white horse. However on Christmas day there is plenty to do. You could go ice skating and then treat yourself to a hot chocolate and savoury pancakes by the Dam (Amsterdam). You could also visit one of the many winter themed parks such as Efteling (personal favourite) , a theme park all about classic fairy tales, and celebrate Christmas in a Winter Wonderland It is a truly magical experience which includes winter attractions, bonfires, fairy lights and even a Christmas meal. It all feels like fairy tale town during Christmas , what could be better than that.

Brussels

I arrived in the capital of Belgium two days after Christmas Day, meaning the Christmas season was still going strong. Brussels was very multicultural; I only had to wander through the busiest Christmas market in Grand Place to see that. The well-preserved gilded buildings rightfully earned Grand Place UNESCO World Heritage site status. Stalls offered fresh mussels, Belgian fries and Belgian waffles, all against a backdrop of the beautifully lit up Brussels Town Hall. I had the pleasure of introducing my travel companion to Godiva, a Belgian chocolate company. Needless to say, the food was incredible! During our hunt for Mannequin Pis, an appropriately named boy shaped-fountain that looks like it’s peeing, we chanced upon a massive crowd. The surrounding buildings were flashing in time with a song being played on loudspeaker. The sound and light show was totally exhilarating (This year Sia’s Christmas album was played)!

Finland

Christmas tends to show every city in its best light, however there is one part of the world that lives almost exclusively for this holiday period. In the northernmost region of Finland, Lapland has a population smaller than Norwich, but they can boast one exceptionally famous resident who goes by the name or Mr. Claus.

Those who brave the freezing temperatures are rewarded with a true wonderland. Reindeer accompany visitors through the ever thick snow before the northern lights illuminate the night sky. A seemingly never-ending collection of tiny villages across a vast region all offer tourists a slightly different experience, but all follow the general pattern of roaring fires and friendly welcomes in a deeply traditional setting.

Neither Ebenezer Scrooge nor The Grinch could resist the wholly authentic magic of this place. Grab the gloves and throw on your warmest hat, things are going to get chilly.

Singapore

Christmas may have originated in Europe, but it is pretty much celebrated globally now, even in Asia. Singapore is one example of an Asian country that is extremely enthusiastic about celebrating the festive season ≠ó all you have to do to find this out is take a stroll down one of their most famous roads, Orchard Road. Orchard Road is an area that’s brimming with several modern shopping malls, and it certainly becomes even more impressive during the Christmas season. Huge light displays line the roads, giant baubels hang from the roadside trees, and incredibly tall Christmas trees can be found at every corner, all flashing with colourful lights.

Christmas in Germany is wonderful.

Aside from the plethora of spiced sweets such as Lebkuchen and the magical Christmas markets that appear in every city, there are a number of German holiday traditions that may be less known to the rest of the world.

On the evening of the 5th December, you will find that many in the German speaking world will be preparing for Nikolaustag (St. Nicholas Day). The traditions vary, but some will polish their shoes before laying them outside of their bedroom doors. On the morning on Nikolaustag (6th December), they will awake to find their shoes stuffed with small gifts and treats.

Then – Christmas Eve. Presents are exchanged on the evening of the 24th in Germany and with real candles lit on the tree (It’s not as dangerous as it sounds, don’t worry) the room dances with soft orange light. Families often dress up smart for the evening before eating a nice meal together and exchanging gifts after darkness has fallen.

Finally, on Christmas day the food of choice is usually Goose. In much the same way as in the UK, families will gather for an enormous lunch before spending the rest of the day complaining that they ate too much.

Some things are universal.

Germany

Staying true to its image of a competitive country, Singapore has a competiton in Orchard Road for the best decorated mall during Christmas season. The result of this competition is a road full of buildings that are extensively decorated, usually with their own theme within the general Christmas vibe. It’s honestly pretty impressive, and everyone loves taking pictures there during Christmas! Besides, who doesn’t love heading to the mall for Christmas sales?

Disneyland Paris

Christmas period is a magical time, when everybody can go back to their childhood and believe in fairytales. So why not to spend it somewhere in a Fantasyland? To tell the truth, it is not as unrealistic as it seems.

Just imagine colourful lights, Christmas songs, parades and even a little bit of miracle with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. All these are waiting for you in Disneyland.

My little journey to Paris last year ended up with the most spectacular Christmas show in front of the famous Disney Castle. Live Frozen characters illuminate the castle and create a tale accompanied by fireworks. Spectacular Parade with Santa in his sleigh and all the Disney characters dressed up in their festive provide the visitors with unforgettable moments. The giant Christmas Tree, the sound of sleigh bells, hot chocolate and sing-along shows are there to make your holidays sparkle. The season starts in November and ends in the beginning of January. Do not miss it out!