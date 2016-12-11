Secret Hitler

This game is free at the moment, available to print online from their website. A secret identity game for five to ten players where you are divided into fascists and liberals, with one player becoming ‘Hitler’ himself. The aim is to find out who ‘Hitler’ is, by passing a series of fascist and liberal policies, with a Chancellor and President being elected every turn. Laws are drawn randomly from the deck, so if the Chancellor and President decide to pass a fascist law, the other players must decide if they were unlucky in their draw, or simply a giant fascist. It’s absolutely brilliant, but you’ve got to be good at lying. Or alternatively, get suitably tiddly on eggnog and all be terrible together. Either way, accusing your family of being fascists never gets old. Plus the illustrations on the cards are adorable, I love me a little lizard fascist.

Machi Koro

It’s every man for himself with this dice and card game, with the cutest of pastel illustrations and simple rules. It’s a game you could easily rope your Gran into, only to find out that she’s a raging capitalist at heart and that she’s going to fleece you out of every cardboard penny you own. Not bitter at all.

As mayor of a new town, it’s your job to build a series of landmarks for your citizens. Starting with a humble wheat field and bakery, it’s your job to build up your portfolio of cheese factories, ranches and restaurants. Each business has a number, and when that number is rolled anything can happen, from getting free money to everyone giving you theirs. It’s certainly a rollercoaster, but one that can be played in 25 minutes. The winner is the one who builds all four landmarks with their money, earning themselves the title of Best Mayor Ever.