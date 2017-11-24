To save those overworked elves in the North Pole from any undue stress, the UK Toy Retailers Association have compiled their list of this Christmas’ must-have toys.

After two years of fast growth in the sector and a slower start in 2017, with toy sales falling by two percent during the first three quarters of the year, sales have been a little disappointing.

However, retailers anticipate parents to disregard their budgets and splash out for the Christmas season.

For children aged eleven and under, spending on toys adds up to an average of £121 per child, according to analysts NPD. Christmas sales of toys also make up a third of the annual spend on toys, so it is all the more vital that retailers get their guesses right.