‘White Christmas’

Louis Armstrong

For those wanting to have a Christmas traditionally full of lots of cheer, lots of food and lots traditional Christmas drinking with your slightly embarrassing family- you can’t meet miss this track. Coming in with a swaying and lilting swing instrumental typical of Louis Armstrong’s type of jazz, there is no better tune for unwinding in the festive period.

Alice mortimer

‘Christmas Thanks For Nothing’

Slow Club

Beach Boy-style harmonies back lo-fi vocals on this thoroughly cynical number from candy-coated indie duo, Slow Club. On Christmas as a time of reflection, and in this case, obsessing over ‘what ifs’, you can forget any musical pressures to be cheerful. If sweet pessimism is your thing, the whole EP’s pretty perfect.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

She & Him

Simply backed by an acoustic guitar and soft snare percussion, this version of Christmas classic ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ owes itself to the sweet-yet-smoky vocals of Zooey Deschanel, as ‘she’ duets with ‘him’, M. Ward.

‘O Come All Ye Faithful’

Weezer

You can’t beat a Christmas carol, even if it is reimagined with saturated guitar progressions. If pop punk’s your bag then treat your ears to this track by LA’s Weezer, complete with melodic guitar solos and crashing crescendos.