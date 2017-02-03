Last week, the CIA released 13 million documents which they declassified, concerning a diverse number of issues from 1940s to the 1990s. The documents were publicly shared after pressure from activists in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.

Some documents referred to the Cold War, with plans to kill the former Cuban Leader Fidel Castro among the most significant. There is also evidence of the construction of a 1,476 feet-tunnel in Berlin, with the aim to infiltrate the Soviet Army’s local headquarters during that same period.

Regarding the immediate U.S. surroundings, a report suggested that the Soviet fleet would be a threat for Canada but not for the U.S. territory. Another document also alerted that about 10 video cassette recorders existed in Canada during the 1950s and 1960s, a period when there was high surveillance over those devices, considered important for national security

Other unexpected discoveries were the reports on the CIA’s search for alien life, given a series of photos that presumably showed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). There is also a document entitled ‘Soviet Jokes for the DDCI’, containing a series of jokes about the

FSU and, according to the Huffington Post, reveal the bad sense of humour of that characterized the FSU. The documents can be found online in the CIA Records Search Tool.