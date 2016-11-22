For such a small country, Britain’s film industry has a pretty impressive reputation. With huge film series such as James Bond and Harry Potter and actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston, it’s fair to say we’re pretty well-liked. Nowhere is this truer than America, where they consume British film and television like oxygen.

But when asked why they love it so much, their answers tend to be abstract. Never do they say things that actually relate to the films or actors at all. But perhaps with a translation of some of their statements, their celebration of our cinema will make just a little bit more sense.

the British are just so sophisticated!

Based largely off the Sean Connery and Roger Moore Bond films, British people in cinema have become synonymous with suits and cufflinks that require endless posing to match. They have created an image of what they think a Brit should be: nice suit, expensive watch, Aston Martin car, complete womaniser, posh voice. This means actors or roles that adhere to this image are far more likely to get given a screen presence, endlessly perpetuating this stereotype which is pretty unique to our culture.

The country is so full of history!

Compared to America, it’s very true that our islands, and for that matter most of the rest of the world, has a very deep and rich history that we like to draw from when we make art. Strangely enough, Americans seem to view any history pre-dating 1620 with jubilation, as though that time didn’t actually exist for their continent, seemingly forgetting about the indigenous people. It means Roman or Medieval narratives, for example, are lapped up by them.

English people are super clever!

Probably the most hilarious claim Americans make about us. For some reason, to them our accents suggest quick wits and superior smarts for some of our heroes, but particularly for villains. So many movies, notably Disney films, use actors with posh English accents to portray their villains, such as The Lion King’s Jeremy Irons. This makes the logical connection that a clever villain is a more intimidating one. Maybe it is, but the idea that all English people are evil geniuses is a bit of a leap.

British people are just so quirky!

We brought this on ourselves a bit, with one of the biggest film franchises ever being about small children going to a magic wizard school and fighting trolls and snakes. Americans seem to hold a part-condescending, part-endearing view that things created in Britain are inherently “quirky” and bizarre, mainly due to our cultural differences. It’s as though they view us as children, and things we create are cute and silly but ultimately stupid. Apparently they choose to forget nearly every American comedy ever when they think in this way.

Magic is real in Britain!

This is an actual accusation that multiple Americans have levelled against our country. Mainly thanks to Harry Potter, some of the more gullible Americans seem to truly believe that people here swish wands and ride broomsticks. They also claim non-believers are just being ‘muggles’.

It’s hard to truly understand why our country is so popular in America, particularly when we’re such comparatively small fry. Yet, for some reason they love us, and I think we can all agree that it’s a great thing.