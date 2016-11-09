Many of you will not have time to read this review because many of you are already caught in the endless time-sync that is Sid Meier’s Civilization series. For those of you that aren’t in-the-know, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game all about growing your civilization from the Stone Age through to the Space Age through war, famine, golden ages and dizzying historical inaccuracies – and Civilization VI just launched this week.

Civ VI starts you out with the choice of twenty world leaders, from our own British Empire led by Queen Victoria to King Mvemba a Nzinga of the Congo, and the resources you’ll need to create a utopia of culture and art, or a fearsome militia with which to conquer the world.

But the real question for gamers is whether the new Civ VI is worth your money compared to its predecessor: Civ V, and all its shiny DLC. Civ VI is currently £49.99 on steam, while Civ V is £19.99 without some pretty important DLC packs that go with it. So what is Civ VI in comparison to V?

The first big difference is the introduction of a districts system. Building specialised zones around your city such as a market or a shrine, and in later eras zoos or universities, allows you to add character to your cities as well as giving strategic benefits to savvy city-planners, helping cities to feel far larger and more personal. These districts help manage food production, housing and amenities, which old Civ players will be delighted to hear replaces the previous happiness system. Gone are the days of frustrating city-expansion being limited by your citizens inexplicable unhappiness with the creation of every new city.

Civ VI also expands on V’s social policy mechanic, giving a wider range of government playstyles from becoming a communist dictatorship, founding a merchant’s republic or declaring yourself a god in a theocratic state. Each of these government styles unlock unique legacy bonuses. For example your new fascist government, which becomes available after choosing the ‘Totalitarian’ policy, allows you to keep your population in line with bonuses to all combat units. All this allows for far more personalised and flavoured gameplay. At the very least it creates some actual mechanics for the psychotic dictatorships we’ve all been imagining our civilizations to be ever since the first game.

Unfortunately, like most Civ games the AI still aren’t the smartest players to compete with: they’re still sadly ineffective at warfare apart from the highest difficulty settings and, worse, the AI now seem to denounce your actions for the most unreasonable circumstances. The AI will likely be improved and tweaked over time, but for now the good news is that Steam-Workshop mods will be compatible with multiplayer for the first time. So mods for new buildings, alternate civilizations and the inevitable Hitler mode will soon be available to everyone.

Last, but not least, the new Civ is gorgeous. Day/night cycles add a special magic the first time you see the sun set over your empire; the sunlight even reflects on rivers and water. I have to confess to personally disliking the new Pixar-esque art style of the leaders. Catherine de Medici looks more like a puppet from Thunderbirds than a person and there’s definitely some ‘uncanny valley’ going on with the animations. But other people seem to like the style, or have admitted to getting used to it over time, so I’ll concede to public opinion.

Finally, if you hadn’t already noticed from the trailers, Civ VI features the spectacular stylings of Sean Bean’s voice. Sean will be growling narration at you in his best Eddard Stark accent with every new discovery you uncover and, frankly, this is the addition to the Civilization series that I never knew I needed.

Overall I have loved this iteration of the Civilization series and definitely recommend it if you have the money to spend. Civ VI is a more well-rounded game than V ever was at launch, with tourism and religion included in the base-game before you even start looking into all the future DLC that’s been promised. The only addition to Civ VI which I truly dislike is the inclusion of an in-game clock. Now I have no excuse not to notice when eight hours fly by.