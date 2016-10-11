UEA’s beloved canine companion, eight-year-old Bo, has passed away this week after a short illness. The Siberian Samoyed, named after East Anglian queen Boudicca was described as “relatively young for her breed,” which can live for upwards of 12 years, and a “very happy and docile dog,” who loved “wandering around the lake.”

Bo belonged to Pam Ward, who is in her eighties and lives near campus. She was often seen walking around the square or the lake with Pam or her grandson, Jordan Read, 22, a UEA third year student.

Pam spoke to Concrete about her much-loved family pet. Bo’s death came as a shock as she had only gone to the vets on 26th September. She was kept in overnight before passing away due to a heart attack on the 27th. She was “gone within minutes.”

The cause of death remains unknown, but Pam suspects drinking from puddles of dirty water could have been to blame. She warned other animal lovers: “dogs shouldn’t drink near parked cars in the winter… the anti-freeze can be poisonous,” and also mentioned the dangers of dirty lake water or rat poison. However, Concrete can reveal that Pam will soon be walking a new, smaller cloud dog on campus by Christmas. The new puppy is currently only five weeks old, but of the same breed.

Patrick Berryman, a former UEA student who ran the UEA Cloud Dog Facebook Page, told Concrete: “ She [Bo]was actually amazing for a couple of us when we had issues with depression and so on. Pet therapy is the best, and it also helps when you are at uni and don’t have a pet but you are used to having pets around at home.”

The sad news was broken in a post from Jennifer Willis, Pam’s daughter, on the UEA Cloud Dog page. Willis wrote: “Sad to say Cloud Dog has moved on to the great dog park in heaven.” She added: “Although the end was quite sudden, she didn’t suffer and was surrounded by friends.”

Bo, also known to UEA students as “Floof” was recently diagnosed with arthritis. On the 20th September it was reported on the Cloud Dog page that a visit to the vets had resulted in medication for the condition, and that Bo was “doing a lot better.”

Sadly, despite Bo’s many admirers wishing her a swift recovery, the “upsetting news” was confirmed on 9th October, that “just over a week ago Cloud Dog very sadly passed away.”

The post on the Cloud Dog page also stated that: “considering the difficulties she was going through, we know she is in a better place.” Bo’s family had asked for “a bit of breathing time” before the news was shared.