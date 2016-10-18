The 90s dreamed Cold Feet is back on our screens and unlike most revivals (e.g. BBC’s Sitcom Season Failure) its return is celebrating a huge success and is beloved by fans new and old alike. For anyone who is not aware of what must be one of ITV’s most successful comedy dramas, it is basically a mix between Friends and a somewhat grown up Outnumbered. From 1997-2003 the storyline is following three couples through their mid-thirties, experiencing ups and downs in love, friendship and parenthood. Now returning to our screens Adam (James Nesbitt), Pete (John Thomson), Jenny (Fay Ripley), Karen (Hermione Norris) and David (Robert Bathurst) find themselves in their 50s, having to deal with teenage children, modern life and midlife crises. It moved on and apart from the unchanged logo, is not stuck in 90s nostalgia but managed to transform storylines and characters to 2016. It is real but at the same time heart-warming and funny. Whether you are familiar with the 90s original or not, Cold Feet is well worth a watch. Just sit yourself down with a nice cuppa on a Monday evening, tune into ITV and judge for yourself.

Related