Theresa May surprised us all this week when she launched a fierce defence of the free market, something notable missing from her disastrous general election campaign. Though eyebrows were understandably raised, I welcomed the Prime Ministers speech, purely because what she said was correct.

The free market is the most effective way of reducing poverty the world has ever known. The capitalist system that is so decried today has had a stunning effect on absolute poverty. From the year 1970, when communism began its rough and ready tumble into decline, to the year 2006, there was an 80% reduction in the worldwide poverty rate. China began it’s period of economic liberalisation and saw affluence and prosperity grow.

India did similarly, with similar results. These countries, alas, followed a crony capitalist system but still saw significant increases in human progress compared to their previous, socialist systems.

The free market comes as naturally to us as breathing. It sets prices, it allows voluntary exchange, and it has opened up the world’s luxuries to greater numbers of people. The rich have gotten richer and so have the poor. Child morality rates have been slashed, education and literacy rates have risen, access to the arts is higher than ever. As economic and human freedom has continued to increase, by almost every measure, the world is better off.

There are stark problems that have led to the disillusionment with capitalism but since when did this negate all we have achieved together? It is our challenge to improve that which must be improved, perfect what can be perfected, but above all appreciate how we got here.

Make no mistake about it, those ideas are under threat. Socialism surges back from the brink, appealing to the disillusioned, and the free market, with all of the freedom it has guaranteed, is more vulnerable than ever before, undefended for too long. Theresa May is not the ideal candidate to lead this desperately needed revival, but who else is there?

With Corbyn on the brink of power, I was heartened to see a leader, even a weak one, be bold enough to defend the system that brought prosperity to millions, slashed poverty, and liberated the former communist world. The key is to understand why citizens feel dissatisfied, but then to show an imperfection with capitalism is reason to focus on correction, not replacement.

The Prime Minister was brave enough to say what we know to be true: The invisible hand of the market always moves faster and lighter than the heavy hand of government.