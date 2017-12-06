I find myself saying the sentence “politics is fun” far more than the average person. It’s mumbled to my mam, my sisters, my housemates and honestly anyone who I speak too.

In each edition of Concrete you can come to Comment for some good political opinions. So far this year we’ve taken on pieces against the National Minimum Wage, pieces supporting the end of the welfare state, pieces on banning books. Sure, every now and again we trade blows over the best VK instead, but there’s gotta be a break somewhere, right?

Plenty has happened this last fortnight; the royal engagement, another Johnson/Gove uproar, oh, and there was that entire budget in which the Tories tried to figure out how to fix the housing market without building houses. No biggie.

Problem is, Christmas isn’t supposed to be this serious. Sure, the world still spins and Governments will spin more, but there are bigger things happening, and they only happen once a year.

There’s plenty other things to enjoy over Christmas. Energy that should be focused on stopping your siblings cheating at Monopoly cannot be wasted on inter-party politics, and any attention you have to spare for pretending to laugh at cracker jokes shouldn’t be thrown away on budgets.

For those of you, like me, who enjoy politics, make sure it’s not the only thing you enjoy. And for those of you who’re reading Comment for our hot political takes, you’ll have to make do with all our Christmas cheer.