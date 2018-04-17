UEA’s Commercial Awareness (CA) Society have been shortlisted for the Best Society Event of the year for their Commercial Awareness Competition at this year’s National Societies Awards.

Hosted by Cardiff Universities Students’ Union this year the award ceremony is due to take place on 9 May 2018, UEA CA Society join 8 other student lead events to make up the list of finalists.

Aiming to provide students at UEA with an understanding of what issues are affecting commercial businesses and improve employability, UEA CA Society ran their event to enable students across all schools to compete for the prize of an opportunity to undertake work experience with Grant Thornton, an Accountancy firm in Norwich.

Lucy Poole and Callum Stukins from CA Society said, “Our competition was something we worked very hard on this year, completely reworking it from last year to make it unique. We are delighted that it has been shortlisted for a National Societies Award!”

UEA SU’s Activities and Opportunities Officer, Camille Koosyial, said: “The Commercial Awareness Competition was a brilliant idea from the beginning. Designed to help students transform and develop their knowledge, transferable skills and employability, the Society itself was ambitious from the very beginning.

“To negotiate and secure a top prize of one week’s work experience with Grant Thornton is one example of this. We are extremely proud of the hard work and attitude the Commercial Awareness Society members put in to make this competition such a success. We’ll be rooting for them to win Society Event of the Year.”