Police said they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 21-year-old student.

Sophie Smith went missing from her home in Avondale Road, Gorleston, at 3am on Boxing Day.

Searches for Sophie in the Gorleston and Great Yarmouth area continue today.

The Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR), a trained volunteer group, have joined the search effort for a second day alongside the police.

Friends have asked members of the public to keep their eyes peeled near the cliffs and seafront at Gorleston.

Sophie is described as being white, about 5ft 8, of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

My sister is currently missing, she was last seen leaving her house in Gorleston at 3am this morning, please if anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts then please get in contact – please RT pic.twitter.com/OaX41cB2bQ — sarah (@sarah_janee_xo) December 26, 2017

An initial police statement described Sophie as last seen wearing a onesie, but this has been retracted after these clothes were found at home.

Norfolk Police said they now believe she was wearing a dark coloured vest top and light coloured shorts.

The second-year UEA student has been missing for more than 32 hours.

The police said they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Sophie or knows of her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101.

The university tweeted: “Our thoughts are very much with Sophie, her family and her friends.

All our thoughts are with Sophie, her family and her friends. Our paramount concern is for Sophie’s safety and welfare and we would urge anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101. https://t.co/zwNkUpvdlM — UEA (@uniofeastanglia) December 27, 2017

“Our paramount concern is for Sophie’s safety and welfare and we would urge anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101.”

Coastguard teams from Gorleston, Winterton and Lowestoft, police units including a helicopter, two lifeboats from Gorleston lifeboat station and NorLSAR searched for nine hours yesterday.

A media briefing is being held at Great Yarmouth Police Station at 1pm this afternoon.