Being someone that runs out of breath walking up the stairs to my flat, I was somewhat apprehensive about spending a night bouldering at Highball. Dragging along my slightly more fearless friend, Caitlin, we braved the dark February night.

They say first impressions count for a lot: they’re probably right but I don’t hold much stock in them. Driving up to the outside of a warehouse on the outskirts of central Norwich, it took us a few seconds to figure out which warehouse held the climbing centre and weaving through the delivery trucks we made our way into the building. Our instructor, Leah greeted us, wrapped up in a thick coat.

We began the evening with a tour of the centre. Beginning at the easier walls we made our way to an area we were told we should “not attempt until we’d been climbing for at least a year.” I probably wouldn’t even attempt it then: the wall was angled at 45 degrees and I fail to see how anyone other than a superhuman monkey would be able to make their way to the top.

We then began our climbing adventure on the sideways wall. Caitlin immediately channelled her inner primate and within about thirty seconds had made her way around the wall. I, meanwhile, made it to the corner, my legs forgot what they were supposed to do and I gracelessly fell to the floor. Caitlin complained that she lacked upper body strength, yet I clearly lack any form of body strength and most attempts to traverse the wall resulted in my body twisting in some ridiculous manner before falling to the floor. Leah reassured me that the centre was always open to beginners with no prior experience.

Sideways wall somewhat conquered, we were given a tutorial on climbing up using the red and grey holds — this was after Leah had pointed out the signs warning us that climbing always carried a small risk of death (but before you panic, bouldering is one of the safer forms). Caitlin, once again the show off, zoomed to the top whilst I stood at the bottom wishing she’d slip and fall to her untimely death.

My turn was considerably slower but, after a few slips, and a few accidental pink holds thrown in the mix, I reached the top of the wall. The fact I am a good foot taller than Caitlin also probably helped matters.

After we had been given a few more tutorials, and signed a form, presumably stating our own responsibility/stupidity for any accidents that would occur, we were let loose on the centre to climb as we pleased. Trying to not be intimidated by the human monkeys swinging their way to the tops of the walls we attempted a few of the easier climbs. Ten minutes later, feeling more ambitious and spurred on by our success we attempted an overhang. Thirty seconds and four falls later we decided to return to the easier routes.

It may seem that Highball is an intimidating place for the uninitiated, and a fear of looking stupid initially held me back from throwing myself into the exercise.Yet, despite spending most of the evening falling over, or falling off the wall, no one seemed to bat an eyelid. Highball is perfect as a bonding exercise for a flat or a great alternative for a date. Once I’d stopped wishing that the human monkey would fall off it was a hugely enjoyable evening.