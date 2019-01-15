Joseph Peters

Met Mrs Fisher

Down by the pier.

Joseph said, “I don’t quite know what I’m doing.”

Mrs Fisher said “I just want to get away. You know?”

They went to a cafe nearby.

Joseph bounced between water and diet coke, Mrs Fisher swirled her spoon into the milky foam of her coffee as she waited.

Lorna Turner

Met Sally Henderson

At the abortion clinic.

Lorna said, “I know I’m doing the right thing.”

Sally said, “One day everything will be different.”

They walked through the double doors

Leaving lighter.

Joseph Peters

Met Sally Henderson

On the teacups.

Joseph said, “I don’t quite know what I’m doing.”

Sally said, “One day everything will be different.”

They spun around and around until the world became a blur of red and white.

Joseph continued to spin as he decided whether he should get off, whilst Sally’s heavy shoulders slunk off into the night.