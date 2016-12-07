A recent study has concluded that the great Santa Claus myth could affect parent-child relationships. Could it finally be time for parents to reveal they are the present providers?

Two psychologists have published an article in the journal Lancet Psychiatry explaining how this white lie, despite the good intentions to add a magical element of Christmas, is detrimental as it questions the trust children have in their parents. This could leave children vulnerable to “abject disappointment” when they discover that Santa does not exist.

Kathy McKay, a clinical psychologist at the University of New England, Australia and the co-author, commented: “The Santa myth is such an involved lie, such a long-lasting one, between parents and children, that if a relationship is vulnerable, this may be the final straw. If parents can lie so convincingly and over such a long time, what else can they lie about?”

Christopher Boyle, a psychologist at the University of Exeter and the main author, has a differing view to this argument and has stated: “I’m not planning to go through the streets of Exeter dropping leaflets through doors.” He goes further to say that he would be more likely to continue this myth if he had children.

However, Boyle does see the problems surrounding the Santa myth. It is seen to reflect bad parenting, as it is the worst form of punishment for naughty behaviour. “Some parents use it as a tool of control when they’re under a bit of pressure in the lead-up to Christmas. It’s potentially not the best parenting method. You’re talking about a mythical being deciding whether you’re getting presents or not.”

The psychologists explain why this “collective lie on a global scale” has been prominent for generations. It is because we have a strong desire to comply, despite knowing it is illogical. Furthermore, evidence proposes that adults have an urge to escape from reality. This is unsurprising as it must be a nice break from the daily stresses of adult life. “We’re trying to hark back to our glory days as children,” explained Boyle.

McKay’s views on Santa could clash with her family life depending on how inquisitive her three-year-old goddaughter is on the matter. “She believes in Santa at the moment and it’s not my role to go against her parent’s wishes,” she explained. “She’s never asked me about Santa … when she does, I’ll tell her because I want my goddaughter to grow up knowing that there will always be safety and honesty with us.”

The two psychologists are not the first to cover this subject. Richard Dawkins has queried whether children should be encouraged to believe in Santa and mythical tales. “I think it’s rather pernicious to inculcate into a child a view of the world which includes supernaturalism,” he stated in a 2014 talk. However, Dawkins later said that Santa could, in fact, “equip the child to reject supernaturalism when the time comes.”