After a five-year hiatus, earlier this year, Wirral psych-pop band The Coral came storming back with their most haunting album yet, Distance Inbetween. While faithful fans will rejoice at the familiar psychedelic sound harking back to the band’s earlier hits (‘Dreaming of You’, ‘In the Morning’), the band tread new, heavier territory with their latest release. As they prepare to hit the road once again next month – even stopping off at our very own Waterfront venue here in Norwich on December 13th – we spoke to frontman James Skelly about the tour and other musical matters.

After taking the time to explore your individual musical horizons, resulting in your album with The Intenders, how did you know it was finally time to bring back The Coral?

It just felt right. All the band were playing with me and The Intenders and I played on Ian (Skelly)’s album. It was natural. We were jamming in the rehearsal room and a few tunes turned up that seemed like Coral tunes.

What would you say makes a Coral tune?

On my album, I was taking a break from The Coral so I was writing in a style influenced by blues or country or soul and folk. Quite different. I think the style of writing that we do is just The Coral. When I do something outside of that, there’s no point in doing a Coral tune without everyone on it.

You recorded Distance Inbetween live, with most of the tracks done after just one take. Impressive!

All our albums are pretty much live, especially the rhythm section. Maybe our attention span is now so low that we can only last one take!

I imagine that you’re wanting to carry on that spontaneity to the stage in your upcoming tour. What do you do to prepare for a show – any pre-show rituals?

We usually just walk around and talk a load of crap, have something to eat and then find ourselves on stage. You don’t go to a live show to see something slick, it’s boring! You may as well just listen to the record really loudly! We just go on and see what happens; that’s what a live band is supposed to be. A few of the songs run into each other, there’s different jams, we extend some of the tunes. It’s different every night.

What about when you’re not on stage, give me a glimpse into your touring playlist. What kind of tunes do you play?

On the way, we play a lot of heavy blues or rock and roll – like ZZ Top or Muddy Waters – or some soul stuff. And then on the way back, we play some Bob Marley or a bit of Frank Sinatra.

You spent some of your time during the hiatus as a producer, working with the likes of newer bands Blossoms and She Drew the Gun. As someone who’s been in the business for twenty years now, did you feel like you could offer any them any wise advice?

I think so! I’ve been on both sides of it so if they ever asked me for advice I’d give it, or sometimes I’d force it on them, if they were annoying me! I realised how annoying bands are, so it’s helped me more really. You begin to see things you can see within yourself and in your own band.

You and the band ran the incredibly-named ‘Cassette Tape Amnesty’ earlier this year, in which fans sent in their more questionable compilation tapes to be re-recorded over with the latest album instead. Any particularly horrendous mixtapes you remember making back in the day?

I did have a Kylie and Jason tape when I was a kid! We started off by making tapes, that was how you did it, so I’m rather fond of them. It seems like a lifetime ago now, but we made little tapes for each other of all the tunes we were into and gave them all crazy names. That’s how you shared it all before playlists and iTunes; before everyone hated each other like we do now. We all seemed much more accepting of each other then, maybe it’s a correlation with the death of the cassette tapes.

Who are some of your favourite artists around now?

I really like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard; they’re insane. I produced a band called Cabbage but I still haven’t seen them live and I love their stuff. They’re supporting us on one of the tour gigs so I will get a chance, at last.

In terms of music taste, do you find you’re all in sync or do you differ?

We all meet up on the same things and then veer off as individuals into different stuff. Like Ian (Skelly, drummer) likes his sixties psychedelic stuff, Paul (Duffy, bassist) likes his soundtracks, Nick (Power, pianist) likes Tom Waits and Nick Cave and I like soul stuff and blues and dub. Then we all meet up with the main ones like Bob Marley, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Otis Redding. It means that everyone brings their own style to the band which is cool – for instance, Paul Molloy (guitarist) loves Black Sabbath and he brought that to the table with the new record.

As well as being heavier in sound, Distance Inbetween is very minimalist. Was that an intentional choice to strip it down to the basics?

At the time, there were only four of us as Paul Molloy hadn’t joined us on guitar and I’m not the best guitar player ever, so we decided to focus on the rhythm section. So we stripped it down to that and put that at the centre. And then by the time Paul had joined, a lot of it was rehearsed already so we just added to that. He was tasteful enough to compliment it rather than overdo it.